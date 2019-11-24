FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, maker of premium brands – Peak and Three Crowns milk concluded its annual tournament, FCWAMCO games, yesterday, at the Agege Stadium, in Lagos.

The grand finale of the games, which commenced on Saturday, November 2, attracted an impressive spectatorship with two Nigeria ex-internationals, Victor Agali and Ifeanyi Udeze also in attendance as special guests.

Competing teams comprised of departmental clusters with names fashioned after the pillars of the company’s nourishing strategy, namely; Purpose Driven, Commercially Obsessed, Owners Mindset and Win Win.

In the final match of the football event decided yesterday, Win Win defeated Purpose Driven 4-2 on penalties after both sides played out a goalless draw at full time.

The 2019 FCWAMCO Games was the 14th in the series.

Addressing sport journalists at the games yesterday, Managing Director of

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Mr Ben Langat, who captained the MD’s team to defeat another management team 3-2 in a novelty match, said the objectives of the games have been met.

“Every year we hold FCWAMCO Games for all our staff to participate and to create a healthy working environment. It’s not about work, work, work, but it also about keeping fit. So, I would say the objectives of the games have been fully realised – participation, excitement, fun, motivation. And I must say all that has reflected in terms of how we work as a team and in our results,” he said.

“Apart from keeping fit, you can see there are many children here. We are also privileged to have former international football stars, like Victor Agali and Ifeanyi Udeze. We’ve had discussions with them on how to support the youths in the country through sports and develop sports in the country generally,” Langat added.