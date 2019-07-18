Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to attract more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country, the Federal Government said it would boost the existing economic and trade relations with the People’s Republic of China.

The development followed the recent Nigeria-China Belt and Road Investment Forum held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. The event was organised by the Consulate General of Nigeria in Shanghai, in collaboration with Shanghai Golden Consulting Company Limited.

The event, among others, according to the Consul General of Nigeria in Shanghai, Anderson Madubike, was spurred by the Consulate’s commitment towards sustaining the bilateral trade and investment relations between China and Nigeria for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Madubike, the 4th consul general of Nigeria in Shanghai, said the forum held in line with the aspect of the mandate of the consulate which was to ensure that it sustained, build and promote relationship between China and Nigeria.

Madubike added that in adhering to the mandate, part of it was to reach out in line with the diversification policy of the nation’s economy by the Federal Government. These are ways of attracting investors to our country. So, last year, we did one in Shanghai and this year, we did this in Hangzhou.

“Hangzhou is an industrial hub of China. This city contributes 30 per cent of GDP of China. We are doing this in an effort to make sure that lots of Chinese continue to know about investment opportunities in Nigeria. “It provided a coordinate platform to enlightening Chinese business moguls and entrepreneurs on the numerous investment opportunities and incentives in Nigeria, as well as promote the Federal Government’s policy initiative of economic diversification, and network opportunities for attracting FDI into the country,” Madubike said.