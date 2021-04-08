From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The sound of gunshots from different directions are reported to have rend the air of Aba city, Abia State, causing confusion and fear among residents.

Daily Sun has been learnt that the Special Weapons Team (SWAT) set up by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, but domiciled in the Aba Area Command, had gone on an operation within the Ama Ogbonna axis of the city, but were reportedly attacked.

The team are said to have called in reinforcement, which on arrival reportedly deployed force on innocent citizens.

As the incident continued, sporadic gunfire were simultaneously heard at the Area Command, Eziama Police Station and Bata Junction, where soldiers stationed there fired into the air.

In the melee that ensued, many drivers abandoned their vehicles on the streets and ran for safety.

Shop owners in the affected areas were reported to have hurriedly closed so as not to be hit by stray bullets.

Those residing within the general vicinity of the Aba Area Command which also houses a Correctional Centre are said to be trapped, as the area has been cordoned off ostensibly to prevent the repeat of a prison break like the one that occurred in Imo State on Easter Sunday, April 4.

There were earlier reports that some armed bandits stormed the city and were molesting residents, but this could not be confirmed.