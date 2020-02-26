Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There is palpable fear in some Benue communities of Guma, Kwande, Agatu and Logo local government areas as a result of the alleged influx of over 4, 000 cows and herdsmen.

Daily Sun gathered that the herdsmen were currently camped somewhere in Ado local government area.

It was further learnt that some residents of the affected communities had started relocating to safer areas for fear of attacks by the herdsmen.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity expressed fear that the movement of the cattle in their area could cause trouble one day soon if nothing was done to nip it in the bud.

“With the movement of large herds of cattle in our community, we are afraid because it portends danger. We recall the incident of the past years especially how hundreds of people were murdered and many others have taken refuge in camps and yet to return home up till now.

“Something should be done soon. The security operatives should be alive to their responsibilities”, a resident of Guma said.

Reacting to the development, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase blamed the sudden influx of armed herdsmen in some parts of the state on some politicians who are bent on destabilizing the state by all means.

Akase who spoke to newsmen on telephone on Wednesday particularly accused those he tagged enemies of the state (he didn’t mention their names) of being behind the massive movement of herdsmen to destabilize the state government.

“We suspect that the influx of armed herdsmen with their cattle into Benue State is a move by some persons who are enemy of peace of the state.

“We may not be accusing a particular person but for political reason, some persons have given open invitation to herdsmen to come to Benue and it is rather unfortunate. But herdsmen themselves should remember that there is a law in Benue State which prohibits open grazing of livestock and any of them who violates this law, it is very clear, such a person irrespective of his tribe, would be sanctioned according to the law.

“Nobody is above the law; the law is not the respecter of a person and whoever wants to do livestock business in Benue should remember that there is a law in place which regulates the practice of animal husbandry. We want to tell the herdsmen who are coming with their large cattle that Benue has a law and is very clear.

“So, whoever that is responsible for the influx of herdsmen is clearly not for the people of Benue State because for the past one year, the government and people of Benue State have put heads together with the support of the security agents to ensure that there is peace in all parts of the state and people are enjoying the peace.

“Even those who are in the camp, a lot of them have gone home and then suddenly, someone made public statement, inviting herdsmen, telling them that Benue is free land for them to do open grazing. It’s quite unfortunate, but we wish to inform those people that they would face sanctions if they violate the law of the land,” Akase stated.