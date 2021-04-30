From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Residents of Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State now live in palpable fear following the invasion of the town by cows and herders.

The cows were reportedly dumped in the town by some trucks allegedly from the northern part of the country.

It was gathered that the cows and the herders arrived the town in the mid night.

The herdsmen, our correspondent gathered, were dumped around the army barracks in Okitipupa but were not allowed in by the army authority.

This forced many residents to hurriedly close their business for fear of any unforseen incident.

The Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa alleged that it was a native of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town.

Akinrinwa said the man had been apprehended by the state’s security corps , also known as Operation Amotekun.

He enjoined the people of the town to remain calm as the visitors would be moved to Akure the state capital for further security checks and investigation.