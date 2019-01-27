From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

There is palpable fear in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital as fresh Lassa fever outbreak killed two persons and left five hospitalized. The deceased persons died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) where they were admitted for treatment.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, told newsmen that one of the deceased persons came to the hospital where he was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

He also disclosed that a total of 12 persons contracted the disease.

While five persons, according to him, have been treated and discharged, five others were on admission in the hospital.

Umezurike said: “The confirmed cases are 12. Five have been treated and discharged while five are on admission now doing very well. One is from Enugu State.

“Due to late presentation, in fact, by the time the child was brought in, he was already very bad, bleeding from different orifices, which is the terminal stage. But the medical workers tried all to save the child but could not salvage the patient.

The second one actually died before presentation.

“The truth is that our management in the virology centre is almost like 100 percent success because we have the dialysis machines; we have all the facilities to test immediately and confirm whether the person has Lassa fever or not.

“And once you confirm and commence treatment, the prognosis is always very good. Lassa fever is preventable and curable,” he said.