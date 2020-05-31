Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Fear has gripped members of the Abia State Executive Council together with members of the state Inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of late members of both bodies.

The state commissioner for Environment, Dr. Solomon Ogunji died penultimate week of what the state government said was as a result of complications arising from high blood pressure.

However, a press release by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said in view of the development, Gov Okezie Ikpeazu has directed all members of the committee and those of the Exco who

might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter pending the outcome of the tests.

According to the release, “Following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of a late member of the state executive council (Exco) and member of the Inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, Abia

State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all members of the committee and those of the Exco who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter pending the outcome of the tests”.

The release further stated that Governor Ikpeazu would equally subject himself to all other necessary protocols and has also directed the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu to do same.

Okiyi-Kalu urged all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that as at yesterday evening, most of the Exco and Inter-Ministerial COVID-19 committee members had subjected themselves to tests and are awaiting the result.