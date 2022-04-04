Barely one week after the emergence of the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), there is uneasy calm following last week’s pronouncement by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, of his intention to look into the ledger of the party, after receiving his certificate of returns.

He had warned that though he will wait for the transition committee report, “he will definitely, by the will of God Almighty, look at the secretariat,” adding: “it is my hope that by the time the transition committee report is submitted, you will have what they call clean bill of ledger and that is my prayer.”

Already, matching words with action, the ruling party boss had on the same Friday directed the freezing of the party’s account, suspending every form of financial transactions.

A source in the account department, who confirmed the development, however, expressed fears that the decision might affect the smooth running of the secretariat as from this week, should the chairman insists on clamping down on the party’s account.

The source equally expressed concerns that it is coming at a wrong period, as it will send wrong signal to party members, especially aspirants in the recently concluded national convention that the party is insincere in obeying the directive of the presidency to refund the money they used in purchasing their expression of interest and nomination forms.

“Those we owe advert money may have to wait a little longer because the chairman directed, on last Friday that the account of the party should be frozen.”