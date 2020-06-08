Steve Agbota

Clearing agents operating at Apapa port are under tension as some officers of the Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) test positive to Coronavirus.

Clearing agents also expressed concerns over the likelihood of community transmission of the virus, as Apapa Port is the largest seaport in Nigeria with numerous terminals that comprise container, bulk and multipurpose terminal.

Its Public Relations Officer, Nkiru Nwala, however, confirmed that some officers of the command contracted the virus some week ago. She said some of the officers have been treated and out of dangers after they were initially evacuated by NCDC.

She said the Command was partially shut down, thoroughly fumigated , put safety measures in place for both clearing agents and officers as regards the Federal Government’s guidelines to control the spread of the virus.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the President of National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Amiwero, said there is need for redesigning of port operation to meet the current reality.

According to him, Customs officers must be commended for coming to their duty post during the pandemic and lockdown, saying that the virus is not the problem of Apapa Command; it is the problem of the whole ports, as every port area has the same problem.

“We have raised this issue with the presidency because the problem is a holistic one that has to do with the whole port system. The men who contracted the virus was as a result of no spacing. And when you look at the port, it is not only Apapa Port, it is everywhere; go to Tin Can, you have the same problem.

“This time is an emergency time. There is a need for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Customs, licensed Customs agents to sit back and look at how the port can be redesigned.