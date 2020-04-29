Jude Chinedu, Enugu

There was pandemonium in Abakpa axis of Enugu metropolis on Wednesday morning as the state Rapid Response Team sealed the residence of the new COVID-19 patient.

According to eyewitnesses, the team which arrived at the residence, located on No 66 Nike road, picked up all the tenants in the apartment and subjected them to compulsory Covid-19 tests.

The arrival of the Rapid Response Team at the scene threw food sellers, buyers and passersby at the popular Abakpa market into a panic mode as they scampered for safety.

One of the traders who returned to the market later on said someone had raised an alarm that a Covid-19 patient had slumped close to the market and with the highly infectious nature of the disease, it was instructive to run as the market was no longer safe.

The report of a new Covid-19 case in the state in the early hours of Wednesday had shocked many residents who wondered how a fresh case could be recorded when all the land borders in the state had been shut by the state government several weeks ago.

A resident, Charles Ndukwe, who spoke to Daily Sun, said his fear was that the patient might have mingled with so many unidentified persons which could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He urged government to penalize security agencies at the border through which the patient entered the state to serve as deterrent to others manning different land borders across the state.