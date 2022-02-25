By Paul Erewuba

Despite reports making the rounds that Super Eagles defender, Wilfred Ndidi is being considered to be offered a new contract by his London club, Leicester City, recent report has proven it is false.

According allnigeriasoccer.com, it has been revealed that Leicester City is yet to begin talks with Wilfred Ndidi over a new deal.

It is understood that the many clubs being linked to the Nigerian star has made it difficult for his employers to really give him a new contract.

It is understood that a new contract could be rubbished, as the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are plotting summer moves for the Nigeria international.

Although, the former Racing Genk midfielder has more than two years to run on his contract with the Foxes with the current agreement between club and player expiring at the end of the 2023-2024 season, it is believed that Ndidi could dump Leicester for a bigger club like Manchester United, if the transfer price is good.

Manager Brendan Rodgers considers Ndidi one of the key members in his squad and the Super Eagles star is seen as a player with leadership qualities having worn the captain’s armband for twenty five minutes in the FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this month.

Pundits, however, are of the opinion that given his importance to Leicester City, it cannot be ruled out that the club will attempt to open preliminary talks with the Nath Boys product over a new contract in the coming months.

Regarding reports linking him with Leicester City’s Premier League rivals, it is understood that Ndidi has not been directly approached over a transfer.

Formerly of KRC Genk, Ndidi joined Leicester City in January 2017. He was brought in as a replacement for N’Golo Kante, who moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2016. Since then, the Nigerian has racked up over 200 competitive appearances for the club, becoming one of the most established holding midfielders in the league.

A number six by trade, Ndidi has impressed onlookers with his defensive work rate. It has led to the unprecedented success of the Leicester City side that has consistently challenged the traditional top clubs for the Champions League positions in recent years.