Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has in a bid to incorporate more members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and professionals into his cabinet, sent seven names of Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Rumours made the rounds some weeks ago about the planned reshuffle which has since caused apprehension among cabinet members as they were reportedly rattled knowing full well that their jobs might be threatened if eventually effected.

The anxiety stemmed from the fact that nobody knew who will be affected by the action mooted by the governor causing intense underground lobbying to avert being caught napping.

Meanwhile, the major cabinet rejig, must have been a deft move to placate some APC members, who felt shortchanged with the way the cabinet was composed in 2018 .

Some APC members accused the governor of placing premium on appointment of professionals into his cabinet at the expense of politicians, who laboured for his victory in the July 14, 2018 poll.

This formed part of the issues raised by a Presidential Aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and other 12 aggrieved leaders in their diatribe against Fayemi, alleging that core politicians within the party, were sidelined in the cabinet.

But on Tuesday, Fayemi sent the list of seven new commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and ratification.

At the plennary held at the House, the Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye read the names of the nominees on the floor to all the members.

They were: Otunba Diran Adesua (Ekiti East), Prince Olabode Adetoyi (Moba), Dr. Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye (Ido Osi), Dr. Oye Filani( Ikole), Princess Iyabo Fakunle( Ilejemeje), Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade(Emure ) and Mr. Akin Omole(Oye).

Also nominated for board positions were: Prof Femi Akinwunmi, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, while the current Commissioner for Lands,

Hon. Febisola Adewale has been sent for confirmation as Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission.

Responding, Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said it was part of the strategies to fortify the cabinet and bring in new bloods with fresh ideas to develop the state.

Oyebode, who spoke via telephone added that Fayemi was determined to deliver on his mandate to bring economic prosperity, by working with other progressives to give the people the required dividends of democracy.

When asked who are those that will be shoved out of the cabinet as a result of the action, Oyebode said: “Let us wait and see how the screening will end before talking about who will be affected.

“The essence of the cabinet reshuffle is to strengthen the government for better performance and that we shall achieve in the end.”