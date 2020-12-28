From John Adams, Minna

Fear, anxiety is the current atmosphere in Minna, the Niger state capital as armed bandits on Sunday night invaded Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna, kidnapping two persons and injuring two others.

Five hours after the incident which occurred at about 11:00pm, the kidnappers have demanded N5million ransom from the families of the victims before they can regain their freedom.

It was gathered that one of the Kidnapped victims is believed to be the head of the local vigilante in the community.

Although the identities of the injured ones are not immediately known, the are currently receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna the state capital.

The entire Residents in Tsaka area of Maitumbi where the attack occurred have relocated to a nearby primary where they are currently taking refuge.

According to reports the bandits came into the community through the Pyata hills in their numbers using torchlight to find their way into the community but were spotted by some youths who were returning home.

According to source close to the community, the youths, on sighting the bandits, immediately raised the alarm which led to the local security outfit operatives in the area being mobilised to confront the bandits.

But on sighting men of the vigilante, the bandits opened fire and shot at them resulting in the two men being injured and two others kidnapped.

It was further gathered that the cell phone of one of the man kidnapped was used to contact their relations to demand N5million ransom.

The police could not be reached for confirmation of the story but the Chairman of the local government Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman Gomma confirmed the incident.

Gomma said the situation has been brought under control even though the people are have all relocated from the community for fear of further attack.

This latest incident is coming barely 48 hours after Gunmen numbering about 50 on Saturday night invaded Kuchi Community in Munya local government area of Niger state and abducted 17 people in a midnight operation.

Among those kidnapped were the father and mother of the former Chairman of the local government, Mallam Yahuza Mohammed, a medical Doctor whose name was not immediately known as the time of filing this report and two nursing mothers with their two weeks old babies.