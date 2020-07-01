Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Palpable fear of contracting Corona Virus disease has gripped traditional rulers in Ondo State and members of the State House of Assembly following the announcement by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that he tested positive for the disease.

The apprehension was as a result of the close contact some monarchs and lawmakers had with the Governor before he announced his COVID-19 status.

Members of the state council of traditional rulers had last week endorsed Akeredolu for a second term in office.

The traditional rulers led by the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan had during the endorsement programme held at the government house embraced the Governor.

Many of the traditional rulers also had close interaction with Governor Akeredolu during the event, even as some of them hugged him after the ceremony.

This development has caused apprehension in the minds of many of the traditional rulers and many residents of the state have urged them to go for COVID 19 test, even as they isolate themselves.

Also, there is anxiety that many of the lawmakers who followed Akeredolu to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit his governorship nomination form might have contacted the disease following their close interaction during the ceremony.

A video which has gone viral on the social media showed Governor Akeredolu sneezing into his palm while he danced and embraced the lawmakers during the event.

The state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has therefore called on all the lawmakers and other APC members that attended the function to go for COVID 19 test.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Zadok Akintoye said the people of the state are daily subjected to risk as a result of the action of the Governor and some of his loyalists.

It was however learnt that many of the lawmakers and traditional rulers are in fear as they are yet to know their fate.