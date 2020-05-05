Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Palpable fear and apprehension now grip the residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital and some communities in Akoko area of the state over the alleged influx of almajiris.

Daily Sun gathered that some almajiris were brought into the state from the northern part of the country overnight.

This development has, however, caused fear among residents of the state as many of them believe this was not the best time for such movement.

It was gathered that the almajiri boys had flooded Shasha market and Dangote deport in Ilesa garage areas of Akure, while similar situation was being observed at Ikare, Ugbe and Arigidi Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

Some residents of the state said they suspected that the almajiris were already infected with COVID-19.

A source hinted that the almajiris were taken to the state from Kano State by trucks carrying food items and other essential goods.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu had in a state broadcast called on residents of the state to report strange faces in their neighbourhood to appropriate authorities for actions.

He called on the people to be vigilant and report any unusual large population of young people imported to the state.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Andie Undie said his men would continue to enforce the government’s dusk-to-dawn curfew.