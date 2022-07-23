From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Ofatedo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, were in the grip of fear Saturday when a man was shot dead by suspected cultists.

The victim, Yinusa Okunloye, 43, was reportedly shot at his residence on Olofa street, Ofatedo, at midnight Saturday.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the house of the victim on motorcycles.

Sources told Sunday Sun that the victim was searched and located in his room where he was shot in the chest.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said: “I heard the sound of a motorcycle and when I peeped through the window, there were three men outside. They call out the victim’s name and he opens his door to attend to them.

“After about a few seconds of discussion, one of the suspects shot him on the chest at close range and he died a few minutes after they left.”

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the incident was reported to the police the same day by a neighbour in the house.

Opalola said the investigation has commenced into the matter, saying that the corpse of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital’s morgue.