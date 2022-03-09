From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have expressed fears that the party may hit the rocks if the crisis rocking it isn’t resolved.

The lawmakers who hurriedly met after plenary Tuesday, to save the party from an imminent disarray, ssid it was time to save the party from further nosediving into serious crisis at the national level.

Addressing newsmen after about two hours closed door meeting, the leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, said: “What we are concerned about is the seeming disarray in the party.”

According to him, senators have resolved to serve as uniting bloc within the party to bring together all the various groups with vested interests .

He said: “We are too worried about what is happening in our party and we expressed our concern over the challenges facing the party. Very close to its national convention and we thought as a very important stakeholders in the party. We want to draw the attention of everyone involved to come together and unite so that we can have very successful convention in the party.

“This is not the time for exchanging regrets about what we could do. What is happening is about the future of our party and Government and also the capacity of our party to win elections in 2023.

“We cannot afford to come to the convention as a divided entity. Anywhere there are challenges that could cause the party its victory is a loss for everybody.

“So we have resolved to meet again to articulate the major issues and then meet with the various stakeholders and aspirants of the party to advise and call for unity and sense of purpose in order to make sure that we unite every faction, every stakeholder of the party, so that the party can emerge victorious in 2023 elections.”

The caucus, however, commended the Extra – Ordinary National Convention Caretaker Committee for some of the gains it made within the last two years .

“We have sat down as important stakeholders as a caucus in this great party , to dissect all the issues that have been affecting our party since the formation of the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee.

“We are quite aware of the challenges that they have faced and we are also aware of the successes that the committee has recorded particularly when it comes to registration of members, they came to harmonise some of the successes of the party, carrying out congresses at the ward, Local Government and at the State levels. We commend the performance of that committee in that respect,” he added.