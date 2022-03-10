From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is palpable fear in Sagbama community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the beheading of a 30-year-old man by suspected cultists.

According to investigation, the deceased identified as Honest Martin aka Onions was caught in the renewed supremacy battle among three cult groups namely Icelanders, Greenlanders and Bobos.

Sources in the community said Matthew’s head was severed from the body and hung on a pole in the community causing fear among the residents.

It was not immediately known if the deceased belonged to any of the cult groups, residents of the community however confirmed that the suspected cultists stormed the community on Wednesday night and invaded the home of the deceased.

The deceased was reportedly dragged out of his house beaten to stupor and killed while his head was severed off and taken away with them.

“He was dragged away from his wife and three children and butchered. We gathered he was shouting but the guys silted his throat and cut off his head. When we woke up in the morning, we discovered the headless body of the victim.”

“Upon further search for the missing head, we discovered it hung on a pole at the centre of the town. We were later told it is a clear message of war against their rival which the deceased also belonged” a source in the community said.

The Chief Security Officer of the Sagbama Local Government Council, Passman Ebiowei, who spoke confirmed the development expressed concern over cult rivalry in the area

” I have discussed with the Chairman of the Council, Hon.Embeleakpo P Alale on the need to call all the heads of these cult groups to a closed door meeting and ensure they sign a peace pact. A sanction shall be placed on any group that violates the condition of the peace pact.”

Reports of the cult groups regrouping for a reprisal attack have triggered apprehension in the community.

There are reports that the cult group the deceased belonged to are already planning a reprisal attack for beheading their members. We are worried because of many other innocent persons in Sagbama Local Government Area. The Police and Civil Defence in the council go home and sleep once night falls. The State and Local Government need to increase security presence to ensure that those that are innocent are safe.”

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development and stated that the matter is under investigation

“On the 09/03/2022 at about 0200 hours Police Operatives were informed that a suspected cultist, one Honest Martin 30 years old, was found outside his house at Sagbama Community beheaded by a suspected rival cult group. Police Operatives evacuated the corpse to St Luke Mortuary Sagbama. Investigation is on-going”.