Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The younger brother to the Member representing Ebonyi North West in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Aleke, was at the weekend found dead in his car booth along the ever busy Nkwagu axis of Abakaliki/Afikpo express road.

The deceased, Mr. Samuel Aleke, a middle aged man was said to have left his house in the evening of Saturday 23rd of May 2020 and was not seen until Sunday the 24th of May inside the booth of his car dead.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased had informed the wife that he was going to refill their gas cylinder, adding that there was no premonition that it would be the last the 3 kids and his pregnant wife would see him alive again.

A source in the community told our correspondent that after several hours of waiting for his return to no avail, the wife raised alarm and the search for him commenced adding that the next day, his body was found inside the trunk of his car.

The Source further revealed to that the deceased who resides along Chinedu Ogah avenue has wounds on his face and back which suggest that he might has been beaten and strangled to death by his assailants.

Mr. Samuel Aleke who drives a camary car according to the source was a gentleman who does not engage in any trouble adding that the matter has been reported to the police.

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said that the deceased corpse was recovered by the police along Nkwagu axis of the express road.

Odah said that information available reveals that the deceased said he was going to collect earpiece and purchase recharge card adding that no gas cylinder was found in his car when men of the command recovered the corpse.

She further disclosed that the corpse of the deseased has been deposited at the mortuary adding that investigation is on to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.