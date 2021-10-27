From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said fear of abduction and the attendant trauma on school children who have been victims of kidnapping have forced many children of school age to stay out of school, thereby increasing the country’s out-of-school children cases.

The president stated this in a speech delivered by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the fourth international conference on safe schools in Abuja. He disclosed that attacks on schools have led to the death of 17 teachers, 12 million students traumatised and 1,462 abductions. He also expressed the fear that increasing attacks on schools could have devastating effects on girl-child education, especially in the north.

The president cited a report released by S.B Morgen, which revealed that a total of 1,462 learners and education personnel were abducted between December 1, 2019 and September, 2021 in school-related abductions as well as home and community- related abductions of learners and teachers.

He said the highest number of abduction in a single kidnap, which was 327 schoolchildren, was recorded in Zamfara State, while Kaduna State experienced the greatest number of incidences of attack on education.

He said out of 19 educational institutions attacked, 12 representing 63 per cent were in secondary schools, while five representing 26 per cent were within the tertiary educational system.

“Non-formal education was not spared from the attacks as about 200 students of Islamiyya school, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, were reportedly abducted on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Sadly the life of one learner was lost. Similarly, a total of 17 teachers and learners have been lost in these abductions. For learners currently in school, the fear and trauma created by having their fellow students and friends attacked, has impacted negatively on the quality of schooling as concentration and attention span for learning in such conditions have certainly waned.

“There are more than 12 million children currently traumatised and afraid of going to school, especially the girl child, and I must tell you that it has been tough dealing with these security challenges and their effect. However, our faith in our nation is unshaken. We have been strong, determined and robust in order to enhance the security of learning institutions and the occupants therein.”

The president assured Nigerians that government was mindful of the fact that to record adequate achievements in the education sector, the system would require a total overhaul with necessary changes required to improved the sector.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said attacks on public schools appear to be endless and reoccurring.

He said most of the abducted students were released after ransom was allegedly paid, while some were killed and others who were rescued or survived in most cases, became traumatised. He said the conference on safe schools was apt and timely in view of the prevailing security challenges being witnessed in schools.

