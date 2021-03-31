From Fred Itua, Abuja

Medical experts have warned that if the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration failed to restore water supply to residents, it may not be able to contain the cholera and typhoid outbreak that will follow.

The medical experts, who spoke to Daily Sun, wondered why a Federal Capital, like Abuja, will not have a water reservoir that can serve the people whenever there is a problem.

Two weeks since it stopped supply of water to FCT residents without prior notice, the FCT administration, has failed to restore services, after the territory was thrown into chaos.

Prior to the latest development, the FCT Water Board, an agency under the FCT administration, announced that it was going to carry out a major repair. For almost a week, residents had to source for alternatives.

Barely one week after the restoration, the Water Board, again, shocked residents when water supply suddenly stopped. Over 70 percent of residents within the Federal Capital, Kubwa, Lugbe, Bwari and other major parts of the FCT, depend on Water Board for their daily supply.

With the inability of the administration, led by Muhammad Bello to restore water supply, residents who hitherto were discouraged from digging boreholes, now walk long distances to source for unclean water.

Already, government agencies, schools, banks and other businesses, have been crippled since the development occurred.

Meanwhile, Water Board expressed regret over inability to restore water supply to affected parts in Abuja.

General Manager, FCT Water Board, Joy Okoro, who disclosed this in a telephone chat, appealed to residents, promising that, ‘hopefully’ water supply would be restored soon.

Okoro said her team had finished fixing the broken joint and opened up water to pass through into the treatment plant, but unfortunately there was serious leakage at the same spot, forcing them to shut down again.

“It is pertinent to point that water had started running through many taps in the early hours of Monday before the pee-like drops disappeared,” she said.

Residents have however dismissed her claims, insisting no household in the FCT got any supply from the Board.

“On behalf of the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, I sincerely express FCTA’s empathy to the people.

“That’s why we are working day and night to ensure we restore water to those affected. What is happening is most regrettable but we hope to restore water tomorrow. We are feeling the people’s pains. We share in this suffering and we appeal for understanding,” she said.