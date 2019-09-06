Kelechi Hilary, Owerri

Palpable fear of attacks grip residents of some communities in Imo State following the occupation of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

The communities complaining the occupation of their farmlands by herdsmen and living in fear are in Owerri West, Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Areas.

A visit by Daily Sun to these Local Government Areas, revealed itinerant herders parading over 5,000 cattle in farmlands in Amakaohia Ubi and Obokofia in Owerri West and Ohaji/Egbema, and Agwa and Etekwuru communities in Oguta Local Government Areas respectively.

Some residents said they have abandoned their farms to avoid clashes with the marauding herders.

For instance, Chijioke Kevin Akanador alleged that the herdsmen have taken over the farmlands in his Amakohia-Ubi community of Owerri West, especially the border community with Oguta communities.

“The truth is that we can no longer access our farms; we’ve had some ugly experience in the past and won’t want a repeat. We really need urgent serious intervention from security operatives because we’re already helpless,” said Akanador.

Like the people of Amakohia-Ubi, the youths of Agwa in Oguta said past experiences with the Fulani herdsman were enough for them to steer clear from their farms as they have been occupied by the herders.