

By Chukwudi Nweje

Fear of the unknown presently hangs over the 10 local government areas that make up Oke-Ogun, Oyo State. The local governments include Atisbo, Irepo, Iseyin, Iwajowa, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Olorunsogo, Oorelope, Saki East and Saki West.

Elders raised the alarm that the areas are under threat of foreign Fulani invaders who may be plotting to use their communities as a launch pad to take over South West and perhaps the entire country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the mid-year meeting of the Oke-Ogun Council of Elders (OCE), in Ibadan, the elders noted: “Oke Ogun is one of the focal areas that the foreign marauders are using as entry point into Nigeria. The council also took note of incidents of kidnapping for ransom largely being perpetrated by suspected Fulani terrorists.”

The meeting under the chairmanship of the council’s president, Otunba Bamidele Dada, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, warned: “Fears expressed by the communities are not based on conjecture or pessimism, but on verifiable observations by experts.

“The council took note of the alarm raised by the former Director of Military Intelligence and current Chairman, Oyo State Security Network (Amotekun), General Kunle Togun (retd), on the influx of foreign Fulani Bororo who seem bent on taking over many lands in Nigeria, particularly in the South West.

“His view was corroborated by the pioneer and current directors of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), Professors Isaac Olawale Albert and Tajudeen Akanji. The Oke-Ogun elders expressed serious concern on this matter because Oke Ogun, which they represent, is one of the focal areas that the foreign marauders are using as an entry point into Nigeria.”

A communiqué signed by Jare Ajayi on behalf of the council, further lamented what they called an apparent bias of the security agencies; particularly the police who they claimed always took the side of the herders whenever there was a clash, even when the indigenes of the community were the casualties:

“When farmers and herders have clashes, security agencies, especially the police, tend to side with the herders even when the farmer is the victim. Instances abound in which when, for instance, a cow ate tubers or grains sprayed with chemicals in a farm and something happened to the cattle, the farmer would be forced to pay for the dead cow even when it was the cattle that came to the farm.

“In this respect, security agencies, especially the police, are called upon to ensure fairness and justice in their handling of farmers/herders’ clashes. The only thing that will give us peace of mind is for the federal and Oyo state governments to beef up security in the area as well as adequately equip security agencies to enable them enforce the anti-open grazing law promulgated by the state government.

“Considering its potential to put an end to, or considerably reduce, the frequent clashes between farmers and herders, the Anti-Open Grazing Law enacted by in November 2019 should be put into operation without further delay.” The elders frowned at the activities of illegal mining in the area:

“Government should take positive actions on the mining activities going on in the area with a view to ensuring that the local people benefit. Unlike the present situation in which outsiders, including non-Nigerians, derive greater benefits through the illegal mining activities going on there.”

The council also noted with concern the strike action embarked upon by members of the Vigilance Group established by local governments in Oke Ogun as a result of poor and irregular remuneration. It urged the governments concerned to, as a matter of urgency, respond positively to the demands of the striking security personnel “as their service is very critical.”

Besides calling on the Federal Government to complete work on the long-abandoned Ikere Gorge Dam, the elders also urged state government to set up an Oke-Ogun Development Commission to redress the age-long marginalisation of the area.

Elders at the meeting include Deacon S. A. Oyedemi, Professor Layi Egunjobi, Elder Doja Oladele, Pastor Tunde Adigun, ACP Funke Ladigbolu, Alfa Amusa Adebisi, Mr Wole Oladokun, Mr Isaac Funmpe Ojeyemi, Bayo Toluwalase, Mr I. Taiwo, Mr Solomon Ige, Mr I. E. Bolaji and Mr David Aremu.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .