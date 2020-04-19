Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State government is mulling house-to-house coronavirus testing as there are mounting accusations that the state COVID-19 team is either incompetent or ill-equipped to handle the pandemic in the state.

The state is already sitting on edge awaiting the result of a test from the sample of a medical doctor and senior lecturer of the University of Uyo, Dr Dominic Essien, who died a few days ago of complication suspected to be corona virus-related.

The state government and the state COVID-19 Incident Management Committee headed by the state commissioner for health, Dr Dominic Ukpong have been seriously criticized as friends and colleagues of the deceased have come out to reveal that Essien received inadequate attention from the team.

The state government kept sealed lips on the allegation even as the health commissioner only said in a terse text message that the deceased, with 30-year old history of respiratory problem, died less than 24 hours after arriving at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, a section of which manages the COVID-19 positive patients.

While the citizens await the outcome of that test, said to have been sent to NCDC on Friday, there is also the nagging allegation that a woman in Eket, a wife of a pastor/hotelier, Mr Umo Eno has been quarantined, and the entire workers in the hotel and church taken to confinement.

However the Pastor Umo Eno, could neither deny nor confirm the allegation when contacted as he only said: Hahaha, Please verify your claims very well-oo my brother. I have never seen people or a state who wishes people evil like Akwa Ibom. Only God will deliver us all in Jesus name. Let them believe what they choose.”

Following these frenzies, the state government said the COVID-19 Team is henceforth embarking on aggressive testing prelude to considering whether the domestic economy will be reopened after the one week lockdown extension.

Government press release signed by the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udoh, said; “The COVID-19 Team appeals to all residents to cooperate and offer themselves for testing even if they are yet to display symptoms.

“The whole idea is to make sure everybody is safe, considering that safety is paramount to the state government.

“Residents are enjoined to continue to observe stipulated personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines and practice social distancing.”

The release was silent on when the aggressive testing would begin and what modalities would be used.

The reviewed lockdown which is only seven days as announced by the state government through the SSG to commence by 1 pm last Friday, expires this Thursday.