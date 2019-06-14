Tony Ogaga

He’s one of the musicians that ruled the airwaves in the 1990s with his hit album, Mama Grooves. He reigned alongside musicians like Jide Obi, Felix Liberty and Kris Okotie etc. But for almost two decades, Hycentto Jnr. disappeared from the scene. Now he is back with a bang! In this interview, Hycentto speaks on why he went underground, including his new exploits among other interesting issues.

Where have you been all these years?

I have been underground for almost for two decades. My debut album, Last Night, was produced and released in 1985 by Tabansi Records. The album did not sell as expected. So, in 1991, I did another record that brought me into the limelight entitled, Mama Grooves. You know, there was no money then in music. We were only looking for fame. I had fame but there was no money in the bank. I am from Nnewi, Anambra State, and you know, we are famous for our exploits in the spare-parts business. I saw my mates building houses, driving cars and doing very well, taking care of their families while I was just enjoying fame without money. One day, I thought to myself that I might end up wretched; that was why I temporarily stepped out of the music world and went into business. But business is not easy; I had to learn the trade for a while. After that, I set up my own business but it took some time before settling down.

Have you been able to achieve what your mates have achieved?

I have been able to put a roof over my head, which is one of the most important things in life. I am married and I have been taking care of my responsibilities. I am not wealthy like a typical Nnewi businessman but I thank God that my family can afford three square meals a day.

Why did you make a comeback to music?

Music is inborn. When I suspended music and was doing business, I discovered that the spirit of music was troubling me. I was restless for many years. I felt unfulfilled. Secondly, I occasionally ran into fans that asked me embarrassing questions. I knew I had to go back to music and thirdly, the all-knowing and all-seeing God brought me back to music. I went underground and forgot about my two albums. But one day, I got a message from Paris, France that Mama Grooves, which was not appreciated in Nigeria, was spreading like wildlife over there. I thought it was a joke until Lorm Ipsum in France contacted me and told me how good my music was. The company invested in the record and brought me back into the limelight. What surprised me was that France is not an English-speaking country, yet the people love Mama Grooves. I logged onto YouTube and I saw how it was selling and I knew the hand of God was upon it. I am so happy with what is happening to me now.

Have you started making money from the France deal?

Not really, but very soon I will start collecting royalty. The company invested in the music and they have to recoup their investment. I know where your mind is going. Well, they were the ones who looked out for me. They were the ones who packaged the music and sent the cassette and other things to me. They resuscitated the music and briefed me of all they were doing. Lorm Ipsum is a big name (in France). I pray that they accomplish all what they have promised me. Mama Grooves was produced by Nkono Tellex in London while Joe Best Okoye, John Asoegwu and Emma Eziokwu assisted me.

What do you mean when you say you are back?

I am back to music. Apart from Mama Grooves, I have two tracks that are making waves in Nigeria and abroad. They are Rikosia and Eletoda. Radio stations are playing the music. Many may not know I am the artiste behind the music, but I assure you that my fans will not be disappointed.

How do you rate Nigerian music these days?

Musicians these days are smiling to the bank. During our time in the ’80s and ’90s, we were only making name and fame. Today, artistes are earning money and fame at the same time. However, the difference is clear. We were singing meaningful songs even if there was no money in our pockets. Today, the more meaningless your songs are, the more money you make. It is an irony of life. And the implication of most of today’s songs is that they cannot stand the test of time. For instance, my music is being appreciated in France because it has meaningful content. Today, if you listen to the music of Sonny Okosuns, Ebenezer Obey, Ras Kimono, Sunny Ade etc., you will still enjoy them. Those are evergreen music.

What is your advice to the youths including up and coming musicians?

Up and coming musicians should know that music is good, but it can be a gateway to hellfire. Through music, you can achieve stardom, but once you get the fame and you don’t know how to control it, you become proud. God detests the proud. For instance, women will always flock around any famous musician. Also, they should not go into drugs. Drugs do nothing to the body but destroy it. Your body is the holy temple of God, so it must not be defiled with drugs. They must not go into alcoholism. Some musicians claim they get inspiration by drinking and smoking. That is false belief.

What is your advice to the government of the day?

Government should invest seriously in entertainment especially music. Through music, the economy of the country will boom. Government can fight unemployment through music. Music can transform Nigeria’s economy. When Nigeria’s music industry is well packaged, many young graduates would be employed and the problems of joblessness and crime would reduce. Again, government should help us fight piracy because it is killing our business.