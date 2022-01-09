Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they? Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?

Worrying has a choking effect on God’s word. There are many things which people worry about ranging from food to eat, clothes to wear to even having a life partner. To worry means to hold rigorous thoughts regarding the things of this life which one needs.

The definition of worry in the English dictionary is actually very intriguing. To worry means, to torment one’s self with or suffer from disturbing thoughts. It means to torment oneself with anxieties and cares. It refers to self induced trouble by entertainment of troubling thoughts.

Jesus said which of you by taking thought or worrying, can add a cubit unto his stature? In other words, when you worry it does not change anything but rather brings unnecessary torments to you.

When you spend time worrying about your problems, you are actually tormenting yourself because once you keep thinking about your problems those problems become bigger in your eyes, it makes you become depressed, sad and unhappy and some people even begin to cry and crying never solves any problem.

Every time you worry about your problem you are telling God that you believe the lie of Satan rather than what God said to you in the word. Worrying is actually listening to the voice of Satan. The devil is a liar, every time he suggests to you that things will not change, always know that he is lying.

Someone may say but pastor what do I do, if you say I shouldn’t worry? The answer is in the following scripture.

Phillippians 4:6 (Amplified Translation)

Do not fret or have any anxiety about anything, but in every circumstance and in everything, by prayer and petition (definite requests), with thanksgiving, continue to make your wants known to God.

God commands you, He says do not fret or be anxious about anything. If you do allow yourself to become anxious you are disobeying God’s instructions. Secondly, God said in every circumstance by prayer make your requests known to God. Thirdly, after you have spoken to God about the situation begin to praise and thank him for the answers before you see it manifest.

If you are born again, then you have been made righteous through your faith in Christ Jesus and here is the word of the Lord for today.

Isaiah 3: 10… Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings.

The above scripture reveals that it shall be well with the righteous and he shall eat the fruit of his doings. It is therefore important for you apart from praying, to be doing something which God can make fruitful. If you have been looking for a Job for a long time and have not found one, I encourage you to start your own small business rather than staying at home doing nothing. Think of something you can sell or a service you can render in exchange for money. Stop making excuses and think. Excuses will keep you where you are.

Praying alone cannot solve your problem, what you need is action on your part. God is ready to bless the work of your hands so get your hands busy and let the miracle begin.

James 1: 1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting.

2 My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations;

3 Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.

The book of James was written to the twelve tribes who were scattered abroad and facing serious trials and temptations. James opens up his message by admonishing everyone who finds himself in the midst of trials to rejoice.

Rejoicing in faith and hope is a spiritual response to trials. Every time believers face trials, it is important to note that the objective of those trials is to get you off your confidence and faith in God. Your response to anything which attempts to take you away from your faith in God and away from your faith in God’s promises, should be to remain steadfast and unmoveable. That trial is a distraction from hell and I encourage you to refuse to be distracted from your faith and fellowship with God.

If you are facing a trial today, one thing you do not want to do is to cast away your confidence and faith in God. You want to keep your faith going strong because your faith is your victory. You need to remain consistent in your confidence in God’s promises. Here is God’s promise to the redeemed.

Isaiah 43:1 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.

2 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.

Remember that Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, so this promise belongs to us, we are the redeemed, Alleluia! God’s promise to you His redeemed is that when you pass through the waters, He will be with you. God promised you that when you pass through the rivers, they will not overflow you. He also promised you that if you walk through the fire you will not be burnt. Alleluia!

Stand on this word! God is with you in the midst of that trial. That river cannot overflow you neither will that fire experience burn you. The river and fire knows that they have a commandment from their creator not to touch those whom He has redeemed. Begin to declare that you are untouchable by the rivers of trials, and the fires of temptations shall not burn you; and rejoice in the lord always. God actually commands you to make rejoicing your lifestyle!

Phillipians 4: 4…Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.

This not a suggestion, this is a command from heaven. God is not asking you to rejoice if you feel emotionally happy. You may be down emotionally, you may be facing depressing and difficult circumstances. Regardless of how you feel, God says, Rejoice! Count that situation as an opportunity to rejoice in the lord. This is the way to victory. Rejoice, but don’t ever be afraid, no matter the situation.

