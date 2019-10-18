Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Palpable fear has gripped students and staff of Federal University Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the killing of two students. The bodies of the two undergraduates were dumped in the community.

The victims were Edwin Tochi Eze, a 100-level student of Mathematics Education Department, and Chimzi Ejekwu Lloyd, a 300-level student of the Department of Political Science.

According to investigations, while Eze popularly known as Tochiba and who recently won the Mr Education Contest was found dead in a street close to his hostel with multiple machete cuts, Lloyd, popularly known as Chimzi, was found dead in a bush with a gunshot wound on the chest

The FUO security department is said to be working on the suspicion that a silent cult war could be on-going in the school and they have given their preliminary investigations report to the state police command in Yenagoa.

Recently, the school management led by the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, worried over the increasing wave of insecurity, had summoned an emergency meeting with the Student Union Government (SUG) led by Comrade Debekeme Kojo, ethnic leaders, various faculty executives, departmental executives and the leadership of the Otuoke community to discuss the challenges posed by the security threats.