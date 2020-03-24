Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) on Tuesday ignored both the directives of the state government on crowd control and that of the national leadership of the party on indefinite suspension of all political activities in all chapters of the party across the country and proceeded with its state congress.

Daily Sun reports that the party is holding the congress to elect new leaders of the party in the state at a time both the state and federal governments have banned all forms of public gatherings attracting over 50 persons as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

In an announcement in Abakaliki, the Special Assistant (SA) to the governor, on Internal Security and Utility (Urban City), Saint Nchekwube Aniokor, invited all aides to the governor on security as well as all members of the state Neighborhood Security Watch to the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium venue of the state congress.

“All the SAs on internal security& utilities, EAs, STAs ,TAs on security, and all the neighbourhood watch in the urban must be in the stadium this morning by 7:30am to assist in the PDP state congress. Note: U must wear ur security jacket and make sure that nobody clusters anywhere. The only people that will be allowed into d stadium are delegates and officials only. Signed: Saint Nchekwube Anakor for d Hon. Commissioner for internal security/border peace.”