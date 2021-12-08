By Tunde Ezu, Emmanuel Oguike and Taofeek Ladejobi, Abuja

Few weeks ago, the Federal Government through the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), announced its decision to remove fuel subsidy.

Expectedly, the decision will result in hike in prices of fuel as well as other goods and services. But to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, government proposed to pay N5,000 to 40 million underprivileged Nigerians

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The decisions attracted public outcry but the government insisted that it would go ahead with the policy. It has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians. While some are in support of the policy, others are describing it as anti-people’s policy.

Some Nigerians appear to be conditioning their minds thereby getting prepared, financially, psychologically and otherwise, for the subsidy removal. Agbao said: it was his friend who told him the planned fuel subsidy removal, which immediately put fears on him because of the implications of the decision: “If government succeeds in doing this, it will be disastrous for Nigerians especially those who are on the lower salary ladder.”

He made reference to the previous administration of Goodluck Jonathan when he tried to remove fuel subsidy in 2012, and it affected the prices of commodities: “The ripple effect was far above what Nigerians could handle. Government should find a way to cushion the frailties of what is going to happen to Nigerians, economically and otherwise.

“Evidently, the present administration lacks managerial and leadership abilities to come up with a proper decision-making process, particularly on such national issues.”

Andrew Akoh, a businessman, believed that fuel subsidy removal required understanding and endurance from Nigerians: “After all, Nigerians are resilient set of people. They are used to suffering and enduring unfavourable policies of government, particularly the ones of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, with the hardship that is threatening the existence of the nation.

“We could see inflation in the prices of commodities, especially in the area of fuel price. This often results in increase in cost of transportation and other goods and services. It is certain that Nigerians are used to enduring such hardships.

“Removing subsidy sounds absurd at this point when the country is going through banditry and insurgency that have claimed lots of lives and properties. The government should channel its energy into security and leave things the way they are, at least for now. They should come up with strategies to end the current security threats bedevilling the once peaceful nation.”

Ahmed, a primary school teacher: “I am among those against the removal of fuel subsidy without any arrangement to cushion the effect. Fixing refinery and some other infrastructural aspects of the society should be the major focus.”

Anagim insisted subsidy removal would cause “economic stress.” He urged Nigerians to embrace hard work and prepare for the eventuality: “We should seek out ways to cut down on excessive spending and make more savings. There is nothing we can do about this sudden decision of the government.

“We can’t change what has already been done. Subsidy benefits the common man and brings comfort to Nigerians. But nevertheless, the government thinks and sees fuel subsidy removal as the best form of managing the economy.”

Mr Jude Ogodigbo said government should avoid unnecessary spending. He added that subsidy removal “is a devastating plot to cripple the poor. I am not impressed by the current administration. They don’t have the interest of the governed at heart.

“Nigerians should be steadfast and prepare for what is coming. The only way out is to elect individuals who understand what government is all about.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .