Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the movement of unrepentant bandits from Zamfara and Katsina states to neighbouring states and beyond.

Permanent secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Amina Shamaki, who made the disclosure at the Federal and States Security Administrator’s Meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, said it was an indication that the bandits were making efforts to spread the menace to other areas.

She noted that some states in the North Central and South West zones have started experiencing upsurge in kidnap incidents perpetrated by the dislodged bandits.

Shamaki urged security agencies to intensify efforts at degrading the capacity of bandits and deny them freedom of movement and action.

The permanent secretary commended the governors of Taraba and Benue states for their efforts at bringing lasting solutions to the Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba.

According to her, the governors were working closely with the Federal Government to facilitate and support early resolution of the impasse through effective peace-building processes.

Shamaki also charged other governors to support the Federal Government in its resolve to address the menace of ethno-religious and communal clashes in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, president of the Christian Legislators Fellowship of Nigeria, has raised hopes that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the National Prayer Breakfast, organised in Abuja yesterday, Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District, said the country could overcome its security challenges if citizens took to prayer.

“We are admonished to pray without ceasing for our nation Nigeria and, when we pray, the Lord, who is a prayer-answering God, will answer us. In all walks of life, we must fish for souls, in reconciliation to the cross. Let us not see God as existing only for the lower class of men.

“I encourage those in positions of authority to serve God; not to do so has implications against our lives and those we represent. The Bible says, when the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice. This means, to make our people rejoice, we must bring God into our lives and governance,” Bwacha said