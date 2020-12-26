For Kabiru, life as a messenger, otherwise called dispatch-man within the civil service, has been stressful and laborious. Since he joined the state’s workforce many years ago, his routine has largely consisted of shuttling between various offices within Sokoto capital city to deliver official documents.

He lives in Mebera and treks about 12 kilometres to work in Giginya and thereafter begins a daily routine of dispatching official letters, files and documents to the main secretariat complex in Sokoto city, covering no fewer than 10 kilometres. In the last two decades he has been dispatching government’s files, letters and memos, he has must have covered thousands of kilometres. But he has little or nothing to show for his hard labour.

“My responsibility is to deliver files and important documents of the ministry from here, (Giginya Office complex) to the Cabinet Office at Usman Faruk Secretariat,” he told our reporter.

The Cabinet Office complex he is talking about is an old administrative building housing key government departments including the offices of the Deputy Governor, secretary to the state government and that of the Head of Service. Other key ministries domiciled in the complex are finance, justice, budget and economic planning, works and transport, local government and community development, among others. It has an empty vast land earmarked for the construction of permanent buildings to accommodate all the ministries temporarily operating at the old complex.

But the non-completion of the buildings eight years after the contract was awarded is causing untold hardship to many civil servants, especially junior staff like Kabiru, who have to carry files and other documents from the temporary secretariat to the permanent site, a distance of more than 10 kilometres.

Corroborating Kabiru’s narrative, Abdul Magaji, an administrative officer, said he uses his private car to convey some of the messengers in their routine trips to the main secretariat complex. “Sometimes, I spend personal money to convey them (messengers) to the main complex where they usually deliver their messages either at the Head of Service or SSG’s offices on a daily basis.