Vivian Onyebukwa

Feather is appearing in almost all the fashion items now. From dresses to shoes, bags, and even accessories, it’s a versatile and funky item to have in your closet for the season.

Take it to the red carpet or a dinner party and make a bold fashion statement.

Plumes on the sleeves, shoulders or the hips are a perfect accent for any dress.

Engage your inner flapper with the feature sitting at the bottom of the skirt, but add a modern twist with a high neck or a plunging neckline.