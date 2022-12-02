By Christian Agadibe

Fast rising singer, Nwodo Chinonso Victor also known as Kolaboy, has released his five-track EP titled, Kola from the East, featuring Flavour and other big names in the music industry.

The Enugu-born artiste started music in secondary school, performing at social gatherings and later recording independently in Onitsha. He described his music as Afrobeats with a storytelling feel, whereby a song is made out of life experiences.

“The first song I made was a storytelling one titled, Hello Mummy. It was basically a fictional and non-fictional story about myself,” he noted.

According to Kolaboy, “Hello Mummy is a conversation between mother and child. It was more like a letter to my mother trying to explain my youthful exuberance. There is a particular way all parents see entertainers. I come from a religious background and there is this perspective they have about all entertainers. So, I was writing to explain the reason I was doing music; that I was not going astray, I was only following my dreams.”

Commenting on the new EP, Kolaboy said it contains five songs including Normal Thing featuring Flavour, Ojabili featuring MC Young, Utotommiri featuring Iyi Don, Eze featuring Ojadili One, and Uwa Mgbede, a solo.

Excited to work alongside big names like Flavour, the young rapper enthused: “It is a dream come true because they are pioneers and I grew up listening to and watching them on television. I have always wanted to make songs with Flavour. Also, I have a feature from Harrysong, and recently one of my songs featured Chichotin.”