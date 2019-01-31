Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

In a move to mend cracks in the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Borno State, Governor Kashim Shettima has warned party members on the risk involved in anti-party acts.

Shettima, while inaugurating the party’s campaign council in Maiduguri, yesterday, said anti-party activities by aggrieved members, as fallout of the October 2019 governorship primaries, could cause personal and party losses.

“From history, anti party activities are never hidden, and have unpredictable outcomes. And I think one question we should ponder on is, what if we work against any of our candidates and, yet, he or she wins?

“When you work against someone, and he or she wins an election, it automatically means you are not relevant. I think it is wiser to help someone you disagree with to win the election, so, at least, you have something to boast before such person,” Shettima said.

He urged the party members not to underrate any political opponent in any election. He said many often assume that he underestimates political opponents, but, unknown to them, he usually plans ahead.

He said his approach to handling political issues was more from his humane disposition, rather than combativeness.