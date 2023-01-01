From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, at the weekend paid homage to the family of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations.

The former Anambra State governor was received at the Enugu Casa-Bianca residence of the ex-Biafra leader, Ojukwu, by his widow, Ambassador Bianca.

Obi disclosed that it was important for him to visit every leader for their blessings and supports, pointing out the significance of Ojukwu’s name in Nigeria in general and Igbo land in particular even as he maintained that the late Ikemba Nnewi was his leader.

His words: “First of all, I am a member of this family and, of course, for me to do anything especially as I am going around now, it is necessary that I have to come and meet my leader. Because you know without the leader being here today, she (Bianca) is the leader to me. I should be able to discuss and say, this is what I am doing and that is necessary. For me, the most important thing is going around, whether it is a political leader or a church leader. You tell them for their blessings. I’m in a war, I’m in a field, I need everybody’s blessings. “You need everyone to understand you, to elucidate what you are doing to them and be able to say, I came for this purpose and that is why I am here to see her and tell her this is what I am doing and I know with her own approval and support, comes approval of Ezeigbo wherever he is praying for us.

“I’ve met with most Igbo leaders. I am their son. So, if you see your son in a battle, you see what he is doing and encourage his effort. But I’ve met with most of them. I am consulting with all of them.” Responding, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu described Obi as one of the most progressive politicians in Nigeria, noting that among his achievements as Anambra State governor, was bringing the era of god-fatherism to an end in the state.

Emphasizing the importance of next year’s presidential polls, the ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, said that it would show how committed Nigerians are to enthroning a new Nigeria.

“What we are moving towards is a very defining and decisive moment in Nigeria’s political history. We are seeing a momentum like we have never seen before. And we are seeing a Nigerian of Igbo extraction who has invaded the socio-cultural, political landscape like a hurricane. Of course, Mr Peter Obi, we know of his capacity having been the first two-term governor in the history of Anambra State.

“We also know that he did one very significant, important thing in Anambra State which is that he brought the era of god-fatherism in Anambra State to a conclusive end. Of course, when faced with one of the most progressive politicians Nigeria has ever had, I can only, but wish him the very best in this venture. It is not an easy task for him to have achieved what he has; the level of acceptance, recognition almost like a revolution that Nigeria has never seen in its history.

“I think at the end of the day, what every Nigerian needs is a responsive government. A government that has an affinity with the masses, a leader that people can trust. So, I think many of us are looking forward to this election because it will define whether Nigerians are truly sincere about the change that they so desperately need,” Mrs Ojukwu stated.