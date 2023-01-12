From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state has said it was targeting one million votes for Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa in next month presidential elections.

The Director General , Adamu Mahmoud Atta Support Group for Atiku/ Okowa tagged Rescue Team, who is the Vice Chairman of PDP in Kogi State State, Sam Abenemi disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja at the formal inauguration of the zonal and Local government coordinators and distribution of vehicles for the election

Abenemi said the party members were ready to work relentlessly to ensure a landslide victory for the party as Adamu Mahmoud Atta Support Group was ready to give 600,000 votes while the other 400,000 votes will be sourced out through efforts of other party stalwarts.

cuts across the three senatorial districts and 21 local government areas of the State.

He pointed out that the inauguration was very unique in the sense that capable hands have been selected to mobilise for support Atiku/ Okowa to win election in Kogi State

He told the PDP supporters that in addition to the inauguration of three zonal coordinators and the local government coordinators ,noting that 11 vehicle donated that Adamu Mahmoud Attah Support Group for thorough mobilisation at grass roots level.

The Director General therefore tasked the co coordinators and zonal coordinators to work hard at the grass root to ensure that Atiku /Okowa defeat their opponents during the election in the various wards during the election .

He added that the opposition party is found of top to bottom approach , stressing that when Atiku/Okowa and PDP won election it would bottom to the top approach .

“This support group is very unique because we do not rely on online or medi operation ,we equally have engagement from with a lot of followers at grass roots level,” Abenemi posited.

Speaking on behalf of the other coordinators, Mr. Olugbenga N. Olorunipa, the Kogi West Coordinator assured the Director General that they would carry out their assignment , stressing that all the coordinator would not disappoint the AMASG.