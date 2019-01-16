Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the umbrella of Atikulation 2019 Support Group Movement, from North West zone, has vowed to deliver 10 million votes to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming election February election.

The members said they would vote out the present government on account of its role in contributing to the poor economy, insecurity and falling standard of living of the average Nigerian.

The group said it feels disappointed with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last three and a half years it had been in office, hence its resolution to mobilise votes from the zone for Atiku in the next election.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Coordinator of the group, Isah Ibrahim, said the future is bleak with the present state of affairs in the nation and called for a change of leadership.

“The entire North West geopolitical zone is an agrarian area; the majority of its populace derive their means of livelihood from agricultural production and animal husbandry.

READ ALSO: FG targets $3tr in new micro pension plan

“However, with the coming of the present administration, the narration changed to a hopeless one because the fiscal and macroeconomic policies of the present Buhari administration are harsh.

“We were aware that when this government came to power, there were incidents of cattle rustling, but today the narration has changed from cattle rustling to full-blown banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

“The rewards we got from the millions of votes we gave him in 2015 are high rates of security challenges, hunger, unemployment of our teeming youths and a high degree of uncertainty in our daily affairs among other things.

“We are pledging and mobilising ten million votes across the North West zone.

“We hereby resolve to chart a new course for a better tomorrow for ourselves and our children; that is why we want to massively support and vote Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar,” the coordinator said.