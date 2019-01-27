Niger State coordinator of President Mohammadu Buhari Support Organization (BSO) Mallam Umar Shuaibu has expressed optimism that the February 16th Presidential election will be a walkover for the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Niger State.

Mallam, who spoke in Minna on Sunday during an interactive session with the Buhari Support Group coordinators from the 25 local government councils of the state, said President Buhari has not lost an election in the state since 2003 and therefore history will repeat itself in 2019.

The BSO coordinator disclosed that the essence of the interactive meeting with the BSO coordinators from across the local government was to educate them on a number of things ahead of the February 16th election, especially on how to protect their votes from the polling units to the final collation centers.

“We also want to let them know some of the achievements of the President in the last four years so that they can go back to their local government and ward level and enlighten the people.

“We believed that President Mohammadu Buhari has achievements enough within this four years with the limited resources compared to PDP 16 years with enormous resources at their disposal.”

Mallam Shuaibu, who was a former state Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), alleged that the opposition PDP is planning to rig the February 16 Presidential election, and there is the need to put their supporters on alert.

According to him “the opposition is doing everything humanly possible to rig the election or cause violence so that the election will be declare inconclusive because they know that they can not win.

“That is why we are embarking on this town hall meetings across the country to education our supporters to be vigilant and be on a watch out. Most importantly they must protect their votes from the polling units to the final collation centers.”