From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday approved a sum of $2,810,574,064.92 for the Ministry of Transportation, for the procurement of rolling stocks and other operational and maintenance equipment for the Ibadan to Kano and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail lines.

Speaking to State House Correspondent after the week’s virtual meeting, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the contract was necessary for the smooth running of the rail lines.

According to him, “I have an approval of the cabinet to procure rolling stocks, operational and maintenance equipment for the new railway projects corridors in Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail lines to the tune of $2,810,574,064.92, including 7.5 per cent tax.

“Rolling stocks are consumables for the maintenance and operation of the railway. So, currently, anytime you hear of break down, which was discussed in the cabinet, it’s because maybe we have run out of rolling stock and we’ve also run out of stock for the railway.

“So, with this, we will replace all the rolling stock. They are essentially the consumables we use to maintain the trains, coaches and locomotives”, he explained.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on his part disclosed that the federal government has outlawed the use of generic internet domains by federal government officials and institutions for official purposes.

He said the council approved the National Policy on the Government Second Level Domain, which has mandated the migration of all official communications from the generic domains to the nation’s second level domain under government top-level domain.

Pantami, explained that the new order has made the use of generic domains for official federal government business a crime.

“The policy has been entitled as National Policy on the Government, Second Level Domain. This policy has been approved, and it focuses more on mandating federal public institutions, ministries, departments, agencies, and all institutions as long as they are for government that they should migrate from using generic domain in their websites and their emails to our second level domain under government top-level domain.

“For example, you will discover today, some government institutions will engage in official communications using private email yahoo.com hotmail.com gmail.com. And it is an official communication and someone may retire or will complete his tenure or the tenure can be terminated, and he will go with the same email. And in that email, there are many official documents.

“So, this will not be tolerated by government anymore. Any official communications must be using official email and that email should not be a generic one, it must be .gov.ng. What is most important is .ng that is our national identity.

“There are many categories of the second level domain, some are for military, you will see like mil.ng mil is a short form of Military. Dot ng for Nigeria. You can see .gov.ng. Gov for government and ng for Nigeria.

“So, there are categories of the second level domain, while our country top level domain.ng must be there in our websites, so that whoever gets access will know that this website is from Nigeria, while for email, it must reflect the official name”, Pantami explained.