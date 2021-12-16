From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ‘peculiar allowance’ for the Nigeria Police Force, increasing the policeman’s take-home pay by 20 percent, as part of the government’s reformation plans for the force.

The pay increase is to take effect in January 2022.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this at the end of the week’s virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said the Council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to six percent, and as well, the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits and N1.2 billion for outstanding allowances.

Dingyadi, said the approval is in consonance with President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

The minister said N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel.

Dingyadi, however, said the payment would kickoff after the Auditor General of Federation had scrutinised it.

He also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for personal between grade levels one to 14.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said although the pay rise has not been captured in the 2022 Appropriations Bill, a supplementary budget would be raised and sent to the National Assembly for passage and implementation would be backdated to January 2022.

FEC also has approved a bill known as Nigeria Start-Up Bill, for onward transmission to the National Assembly for passage into law.

Minister of Communications and Digital economy, Isa Pantami explained that the bill is to encourage young entrepreneurs in the country that have skills and want to do business in the telecommunications sector.

He said: “The first one is on the Nigeria Startup Bill, which is exciting news to our innovators all over the country, particularly those who are working within the tech industry. The Federal Executive Council has approved the Nigeria Startup Bill and has also directed my humble self, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and also the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to ensure that we immediately liaise and transmit same to the National Assembly to begin the legislative process of converting it into a law.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina revealed that N1.6 billion was approved for the construction of two bridges in Kano State.

