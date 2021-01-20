From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, which seeks to give legal backing to the Buhari administration’s measure to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the bill at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration and possible approval.

If approved by federal lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers would be increased from 60 to 65-years-old, with years of service increased from 35 to 40.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, said some highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.