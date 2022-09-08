From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Kuwait.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the agreement would open up airline services between the two countries in accordance with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“It provided that the content of the agreement should have reciprocal rights and privileges for both countries and airlines involved. This will open up opportunities for air transportation between the two countries, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) convention of 7th December 1944, to which both countries are signatories,” he said.

The minister said the Council also approved a contract for the hiring of consultants for revalidation and collection of aviation height clearance for high rise buildings and masts that can obstruct flight operations in Nigeria.

He said the contract would run at no cost to the budget because the revenues accrued there-in would be used to pay the consultants.

Sirika said going forward the consultants will go after people with such masts or buildings to ensure they abide by the regulations.

The Council also approved N829.8 million as revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of a road in the South-East linking Anambra and Enugu states.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, said the ministry presented a memorandum seeking Council’s approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the rehabilitation of Nkwo-Inyi-Akwegoze road in Anambra State’s border with Enugu State.

“The purpose of the memo was to seek Council’s approval for an augmentation of the cost of the project, to the tune of N829, 888, 825 with a completion period of six months. One of the essences of this augmentation is not only revising the rate but to ensure more longevity for the road, using asphaltic concrete binder.”

The Minister also commented on the dilapidated nature of the Ekpoma-Benin Expressway, assuring citizens that measures are being taken to fix the road, but that the rainy season was delaying its completion.

FEC also okayed the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Establishment Bill, 2022.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq, stated this in an interview with to State House Correspondents, at the end of the cabinet meeting describing it as an Executive Bill to give legal backing to NSIP.

She said this will empower the institution in line with President Buhari’s agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

She also said council approved the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for Nigeria to enable more resilient and effective response-measures to tackle flooding in the country.

The minister said the plan would be multi-sectorial with multi stakeholders plan which sets out clear roles and responsibilities of each stakeholders involved in flood preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery.