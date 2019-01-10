Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the year presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the establishment of four new private universities.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting said, the new Universities were Greenfield University Kaduna, Dominion University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Trinity University, Ogun State and Westland University in Iwo, Osun State.

READ ALSO: N3.5bn Paris Club scam: Judge’s transfer stalls trial of Saraki’s aide, others

He explained that the approvals were granted after all the four universities had met the requirements for their establishment, submitted their academic briefs, master plan and evidence of facilities following a visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The latest approvals brought the total number of private universities in the country to 73.