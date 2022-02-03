•$328.87m for railway consultancy services

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved N115.4 billion for the dualisation of the proposed Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway in Katsina State from single carriageway to dual carriageway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola who briefed State House Correspondents alongside ministers of Information and Culture; Transportation, Works and Housing and Environment said the project which covers 131.4 kilometres was expected to be completed within a 48-month period.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memo for the dualisation of the Kano-Kazaure-kongolam highway 131.4 kilometres from a single carriage way to dual carriage way. So, council approved that proposal at a cost of N115,425, 896,907.15 kobo over 48months.

“The instructive thing is that the financing will be done by the Tax Credit Scheme of Bua International Limited. And they will use Messrs PW Construction Nigeria limited, a company in which they have acquired some interest to undertake the construction.”

Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi said council approved two memos which had to do with the contract for sundry consultancy services for the supervision of the various railway projects in the country.

“Remember that we have about three railway projects that are yet to start construction and they include the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and then the Abuja-Warri,” he said.

The minister said the consultancy services were approved at the total cost of $183.7 million for the contractors, including GIX Engineers Infrastructure Excellence/Yaroso and Partnership Limited, Core Consulting Engineering Plc. “That’s for Abuja to Warri,” he said.

The minister the consultancy services for the supervision of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway with branch lines to Bonny Deep Seaport and Port Harcourt Industrial Park and then to Owerri was awarded to Kyari Consults SDMBHD/Jamood Global Services Limited at the cost of $97.5 million.