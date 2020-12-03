From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 26th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved a total of N120,717,387,596 for various projects across states of the federation.

Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, took turns to give details of approvals by council.

Fashola, on his part said he got approval for three memoranda, totalling N117,485,081,325.

According to him, while two were in respect of various roads and bridges works, the third was for a banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank.

“Council approved a total sum of N18,923,846,198.47 billion for roads and bridges. First is the rehabilitation of 26 kilometers of Kano – Kazaure – Daura – Mai’adua Road in Kano-Jigawa-Katsina States at N8.767 billion. Omor – Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu N1.712 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Oye – Oranto off Enugu Express Dunukofia in Anambra at N2.504 billion. Okpokwu Bridge along Ogoja – Okuku – Aliforkpa-Benue Road in Cross River N1.057 billion. Bridge at kilometer 22 +700 meters along Bida -Zungaru road in Niger at N1.022 billion. Nkwumi Bridge linking Abia and Enugu states at N1.072 billion, and Chalawa – Runku – Sawa – Kayi Road in Kombotso, Kano State N2.787 billion.

“The other memorandum relating to roads is for the total sum of N98,73,840,842.81 billion. The roads are in Rijiya – Gusau Road in Zamfara N1.799 billion; Jega – Kwanar Sanagi – Kebbi – Gunmi Road in Kebbi N31.539 billion; Koko- Mahuta Road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion; Kukar Babangida – Gangara Road in Katsina N11.731 billion, Ihiala-Orlu -Umuduru Road to Uko at N16.750 billion, Oye Ama Etitte road to Umuawulu Road in Anambra at N2.155 billion and rehabilitation in Bichi Road in Kano State N8.34 billion.