From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved over N14 billion to train 50,000 non-graduates of N-power for a period of nine.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq, who made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents, explained that over N14 billion would be used to engage four federal government agencies that will be involved in the training of the non-graduates for a period of nine months.

She added that at the end of the training, the 50,000 beneficiaries of the Programme would be handed starter packs to start up their businesses.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, council approved the Business, facilitation and miscellaneous Provision bill, to consolidate on the reforms and enhance productivity and value.

He explained that the bill was part of government’s efforts to sustain the legacies achieved through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The bill will be forwarded to National Assembly for consideration.

Details later…