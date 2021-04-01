From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the sum of N30.77 billion for various projects which include power, aviation, transport, roads and electricity.

Five ministries got approvals from the cabinet meeting which last four hours.

Minister of Power Mamman Sale, said council approved two memos he presented.

He said: “One, it approved the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi in favour Msssr Kadlak International Limited in the sum of $1,621,423.88 cents plus N102,905,606.7.

“The other one is the approval of the contract for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Msssr Kidon T Good Electric Company Limited and Incomtel Engineering Limited in the sum of $24,387,850.22 cents plus N1,475,204,584.34. Altogether, it is N10,730,393,742.82.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Plannint, Zainab Ahmed, said the council approved the sum of N316.5 million for the second phase of Project Lighthouse, aimed at debt recovery.

“Project Lighthouse is a data engine that collects, integrates and analyses data from revenue generating agencies in order to create insightful information for improved decision making.

“Messrs Carter House Consulting, a Nigerian technology company, who has worked with the ministry for three years, won the first phase of the contract in May 2019 and the second phase that is approved today is in the sum of N316.5 million.

“One major area that we have witnessed remarkable progress is in terms of recovery of debts owed to government. Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing enforcement.

“So this Protect Lighthouse shows us that many companies and individuals who owe government agencies have refused to honour their obligations yet are still being engaged and transacted with, and even being paid on government payment platforms like Treasury Single Account.