From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the sum of N30.77 billion for various projects which include power, aviation, transport, roads and electricity.

Five ministries got approvals from the cabinet meeting which last four hours.

Minister of Power Mamman Sale, said council approved two memos he presented.

He said: “One, it approved the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi in favour Msssr Kadlak International Limited in the sum of $1,621,423.88 cents plus N102,905,606.7.

“The other one is the approval of the contract for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Msssr Kidon T Good Electric Company Limited and Incomtel Engineering Limited in the sum of $24,387,850.22 cents plus N1,475,204,584.34. Altogether, it is N10,730,393,742.82.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Plannint, Zainab Ahmed, said the council approved the sum of N316.5 million for the second phase of Project Lighthouse, aimed at debt recovery.

She explained that, “Project Lighthouse is a data engine that collects, integrates and analyses data from revenue generating agencies in order to create insightful information for improved decision making.

“Messrs Carter House Consulting, a Nigerian technology company, who has worked with the ministry for three years, won the first phase of the contract in May 2019 and the second phase that is approved today is in the sum of N316.5 million.

“One major area that we have witnessed remarkable progress is in terms of recovery of debts owed to government. Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing enforcement.

“So this Protect Lighthouse shows us that many companies and individuals who owe government agencies have refused to honour their obligations yet are still being engaged and transacted with, and even being paid on government payment platforms like Treasury Single Account.

“In 2019, the ministry issued a directive to all ministries, departments and agencies to aggregate and sent to the ministry a list of all debtors and their outstanding amounts that are owed to government agencies. This we have put together in one central fund that we call Project Lighthouse.

“Since that time we have been able to aggregate N5.2 trillion naira worth of debts that are being owed to government by third parties and as at today we have been able to recover N49.7 billion of this amount through the efforts of works we’ve been carrying out through Project Lighthouse and we’re still compiling.

“Project Lighthouse has brought together data from the FIRS, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Corporate Affairs Commission, as well as data from BVN in one central pool. Also, we’re hoping we get data from three states; land registry data from the FCT, from Kaduna State, as well as from Lagos State and other states will also be joining in the second phase.

“So what this has done is enabling us to identify revenues that government can collect and actually be able to use the common platform to collect some revenues. We’re leveraging this project to enhance our revenue collection capabilities.”

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said Council, approved the sum of N10,594,057,618.20 inclusive of VAT 7.5% for the provision of Airport Management Solution for the international airports of Abuja, and that of Lagos and Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. It is awarded the contract in favour of Messrs Arlington Securities Nigeria Limited, for the completion period in 12 months.

“This Airport Management Solution was earlier being provided only in Lagos and Abuja. This is now extended to all the five airports and what it will be doing; one is common use terminal equipment, which is cute systems that are required for sharing airport resources in accordance with requirement of IATA Recommendation 1797.

“This allows flexible shared resources for check-in and boardings, such as servers, workstations, associated peripherals between all airlines and handling agents present at the airport. This will be for all the five airports and itself baggage drop. This service, as explained, will also be in all of the airports, which makes it faster and quicker for passenger processing.

“Another service to be provided is Local Departure Control Systems. This is aimed at airlines that are still using manual procedures like locals, charters, domestic,etc. The system secures and accelerate these operations while ensuring better service for passengers.

“The system also accepts mobile phone boarding pass or home printed boarding pass, which we didn’t have before. Then Baggage Reconciliation System also, where baggage can be tracked from when you arrive and drop your baggage automatically it goes into the system and onto the aircraft itself.

“So this will eliminate the issue of missing baggage or mix up of baggage to arrive at another location not intended.

“Then another thing is Electronic e-gates. These are access controlled gates to restrict only passengers and staff access to designated areas. The e-gates provide a platform to monitor and control access into the boarding area. This is new and not part of the systems that were being provided for laygos and Abuja.”

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello said council also approved two memos for the territory.

He said: “The first memo is the approval for the contract for the provision of engineering infrastructure to a section of Asokoro District known as Abubakar Koko Street.

“This contract was approved for Datum Construction Nigeria Limited at a contract amount of N686,796,482.14 and it has a completion period of six months.

“The second contract approved is the contract for the construction of a 14.7 kilometre dedicated power line from the existing newly completed Kukwaba 132/33kv transmission station in Kukwaba District of Abuja.

“This is at the sum of N1,398,901,681.27 and awarded to Messrs Olivec Ventures Nigeria Limited and for a completion period of 12 months.”

Council also approved five memos presented by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, briefed newsmen on his behalf.

He said: “Honourable Minister of transportation, presented five memos. The first memo is actually a memo in which the minister sought the approval of Council for the award of contract for the design, manufacture, supply testing and commissioning of one modular tamping machine at the sum of N639,150,932 for the use of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. The machine will be of immediate use in Agbor, Delta State.

“The second memo was a memo asking for Council’s approval for the award of contract for the procurement of one rig-stacker, in favour of Messrs Maestros Nigeria Limited Thank you are limited in the sum of N247,062,708. This is for the benefit of the National Inland Waterway Authority.

“The third memo is one seeking Council’s approval for the award of contract for the design, manufacture testing and commissioning of two power cars to be used on the narrow gauge by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, in favour of CRC Niginc Pozen Limited, at a sum of N1.662 billion.

“There’s another memo by the Minister of Transportation, which sought Council’s approval for the award of contract for the removal of wrecks along the Badagry Creek from Tincan Island to Navy Town Lagos State, in favour of Messrs Humba Marines Works Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N3,587,955,266.40 and it’s supposed to be completed within 25 months. This contract will benefit the National Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

“Finally, the Minister of Transportation sought Council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 1000 sitting capacity international conference centre for the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, in favour of Westfield Global Construction Limited in the sum of never and N902,329,463.33, to be completed within 24 weeks. The NITT, being the apex transport and logistics management development institute in Nigeria and the West African subregion, is desirous of constructing a 1000 sitting capacity international conference centre to meet its growing population.”