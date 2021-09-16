From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved N38.4 billion for the completion of road projects in five states.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at a press briefing after the meeting listed the benefiting states as Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Imo, and Nasarawa.

He said the projects were inherited from previous administrations and named them as the 13.5 kilometre spur of road from Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State; 20 kilometre dualization of Yenagoa road junction to Kolo and Otuoke, and Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State; the road linking Nasarawa and Benue states as well as the 74 kilometre Nasarawa to Loko road.

“Contract for the Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra was awarded in 2011 but wasn’t funded until this administration came in so the contractor is asking us to revise the contract by a review of N488, 980, 891 and an additional completion period of six months and the council approved that review of price and the extended completion period,” he said.

On the road linking Nasarawa and Benue states, Fashola said it was awarded in 2006 but remained uncompleted.

