The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the award of contract for the printing of examination materials both sensitive and non sensitive.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.

The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and National Common Entrance.

He said: “As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.”

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, council said the approved sum of N1.619,701,391 for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He explained that council approved the sum of N900,294,304to fix roads in Gwagwalada Area Council and N719,407,086 for the Kwahi Area Council Rural Roads.